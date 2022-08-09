Left Menu

Maha: Cong launches `Azadi Gaurav Padyatra' in every district

Congress on Tuesday launched Azadi Gaurav Padyatra in every district of Maharashtra as part of celebration of 75 years of Independence. In Wardha district, the Padyatra or foot-march started from Sevagram. It was led by state Congress chief Nana Patole.Similar 75-km marches were launched in other districts too, a party leader said here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:37 IST
Maha: Cong launches `Azadi Gaurav Padyatra' in every district
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Tuesday launched `Azadi Gaurav Padyatra' in every district of Maharashtra as part of celebration of 75 years of Independence. In Wardha district, the Padyatra or foot-march started from Sevagram. It was led by state Congress chief Nana Patole.

Similar 75-km marches were launched in other districts too, a party leader said here. The marches will continue till August 14.

Speaking in Wardha, Patole alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), never participated in the Quit India movement of 1942.

Today there is ''a surge of patriotism, but it is fake, he said, targeting the BJP. PTI PR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022