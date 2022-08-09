Maha: Cong launches `Azadi Gaurav Padyatra' in every district

Congress on Tuesday launched `Azadi Gaurav Padyatra' in every district of Maharashtra as part of celebration of 75 years of Independence. In Wardha district, the Padyatra or foot-march started from Sevagram. It was led by state Congress chief Nana Patole.

Similar 75-km marches were launched in other districts too, a party leader said here. The marches will continue till August 14.

Speaking in Wardha, Patole alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), never participated in the Quit India movement of 1942.

Today there is ''a surge of patriotism, but it is fake, he said, targeting the BJP. PTI PR KRK KRK

