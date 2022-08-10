Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Democrats, Republicans sponsor bill to give thousands of Afghans path to citizenship

Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in both houses of U.S. Congress to establish a path to American citizenship for thousands of Afghan evacuees admitted to the United States on temporary immigration status, the sponsors announced on Tuesday. The bill also would expand eligibility for Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) beyond Afghans who worked for the U.S. government to those who fought alongside U.S. forces as commandoes and air force personnel, and to women who served in special counterterrorism teams.

Suspect in killing of four Muslim men arrested in New Mexico

Police in New Mexico on Tuesday arrested a man they called their prime suspect in the fatal shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque since November, a series of ambush killings that have shaken the Islamic community in the state's largest city. Police credited tips from the public in helping investigators locate a car that detectives believed was used in at least one of the killings and ultimately track down the suspect, identified as Muhammad Syed, 51, an Albuquerque resident.

Trump solicits donations after FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news that the FBI had searched his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters. The unprecedented search marked a significant escalation of the federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office in January 2021. Trump continues to publicly flirt with running again for president in 2024 but has not said clearly whether he will do so.

U.S. Postal Service can't lick inflation, seeks to hike stamp prices again

Surging inflation will prompt the U.S. Postal Service to seek higher prices for stamps and other services in January, just five months after its recent hike, as it continues to lose money. USPS raised prices in July by about 6.5%, including increasing the price of a first-class stamp from 58 cents to 60 cents after hiking stamps by 3 cents in August 2021.

Trump seizes on FBI raid to boost 2024 presidential bid

Hours after denouncing the FBI's raid on his Florida home as political persecution, former President Donald Trump released a campaign-style video that may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe Biden in 2024. The FBI’s actions on Monday have arguably placed Trump in his political sweet spot, allowing him to claim that he is a victim of institutional forces trying to destroy him. The much-employed narrative again had Republicans rallying around him at a time when his grip on the party appeared to be slipping.

Biden approval rises to 40%, highest in two months, Reuters/Ipsos shows

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rose this week to its highest level since early June following a string of legislative victories, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, a level of support that is historically low for a U.S. president.

U.S. lawmakers look to crack down on airlines over canceled flights

Two U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday proposed making it unlawful for airlines to offer flights if they know they lack sufficient staff or to cancel flights close to scheduled departures because of foreseeable staffing issues. In a summer of growing frustration over tens of thousands of canceled flights, Representatives Jan Schakowsky and David Cicilline said their proposal would give the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general new powers to act.

Test administrator sentenced over U.S. college admissions scandal

A Kyiv-born test administrator who admitted to involvement in Operation Varsity Blues, the U.S. college admissions bribery scandal, was spared prison on Tuesday after helping prosecutors build cases against other defendants. Igor Dvorskiy, 56, was sentenced to one year of supervised release, including three months in home confinement, and ordered to forfeit $149,540, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in Massachusetts said.

Abortion in focus in Wisconsin, Minnesota midterm primary voting

A week after Kansas voters firmly rejected an attempt to restrict abortion, the issue will play a key role in Wisconsin and Minnesota midterm primaries on Tuesday as Republican candidates for governor vow to ban the procedure if elected. In Wisconsin, the two top contenders for the Republican nomination to run for governor in the November general elections, construction magnate Tim Michels and Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, say they will enforce a 19th-century abortion ban that has prompted providers to stop offering the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the nationwide right in June.

Former Twitter employee is convicted in Saudi spy case

A former Twitter Inc manager accused of spying for Saudi Arabia was convicted on Tuesday on six criminal counts, including acting as an agent for the country and trying to disguise a payment from an official tied to Saudi's royal family. Ahmad Abouammo, a dual U.S.-Lebanese citizen who at Twitter helped oversee relationships with journalists and celebrities in the Middle East and North Africa, was found guilty after a 2-1/2 week trial in San Francisco federal court.

