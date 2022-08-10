Mahila Cong leader faces flak for a tweet mocking Guj sportspersons, apologizes

Congress leader Nattasha Sharrma faced backlash on Wednesday after she asked in a tweet whether anyone from Gujarat had won a gold medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games.

Sharrma, in-charge of social media operations of All India Mahila Congress, the Congress's women's wing, later deleted the tweet and apologized. Gujarat Minister of State for Sports, Youth and Culture Harsh Sanghavi was among those who flagged her post.

''Has anyone from Gujarat won Gold in the Commonwealth Games? Or they are just gold medalist in fleeing after robbing banks?'' the Congress leader said in a tweet which went viral on Wednesday morning. After facing netizens' wrath, she deleted it.

Sanghavi, however, shared a screenshot of the deleted post.

''Stop insulting Indian players, who had won 61 medals and helped India in securing fifth position in the medal tally. Let me also inform you that Gujarat players had won five medals in the Commonwealth Games,'' said Sanghavi, who is also MoS Home.

''This is not the first time when Congress has insulted the Country or Gujarat. While you live by the dirty politics of partition, we always believed in a unified nation. We wonder why Congress hates Gujarat so much. You must tender an apology to the talented players of Gujarat,'' the BJP leader said.

Sharrma subsequently apologized.

''I apologize for my tweet on Gujarat. This is a land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. This is a land of nonviolence and love. Gujarat gave us many great people on whom we can take pride,'' she tweeted.

