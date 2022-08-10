Left Menu

Maha DY CM appeals people to hoist tricolour during special campaign

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:18 IST
BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday appealed to people to hoist the tricolour during the special campaign ahead of Independence Day.

He flagged off a 'Tiranga Rath' in Thane in the afternoon to spread awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be held between August 13 and 15.

BJP workers, including women, took out a two-wheeler rally after Fadnavis flagged off the mechanised chariot.

Fadnavis was handed over a National Flag which was specially brought from Kashmir by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national secretary Gaurav Gautam.

He appealed to people hoist the tricolour atop their houses during the campaign.

''People should remember the contribution made by freedom fighters and soldiers for this country and freedom,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

