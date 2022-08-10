RJD-JDU supporters celebrate after Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi take oath in Raj Bhaban

Hundreds of RJD-JDU supporters, including leaders and workers gathered outside Rajbhavan, and in the bungalow compunds of chief minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav went into a frenzy celebrating the new ‘Mahagathbandhan Sarkar’ (grand alliance government) which was sworn in on Wednesday.

People gathered to witness displays of fireworks, as excited workers of various parties of the alliance distributed sweets, beat drums and danced. An RJD supporter from Jehanabad cycled 69 km with 50 supporters to witness the return of a government supported by his party.

The die-hard supporter Vinay Bihari reached Raj Bhavan just in time for the swearing-in ceremony.

''Kamal Ho Gaya (It’s a miracle),'' said Bharti as he extoled Tejashwi and Lalu Prasad’s leadership skills.

Another RJD supporter while distributing ‘laddus’ to his fellow colleagues said that he was sure that ''Bihar will have true development now.'' ''People are happy as the dark days are over and youth will get jobs,'' the excited supporter said.

A JD(U) supporter, Dayanand, while celebrating the moment, said people of Bihar would love to ''see Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister of India in 2024 and this is the beginning''.

Tejashwi Yadav will become the state chief minister when Kumar goes to Delhi, he predicted while digging into a sweetmeat.

