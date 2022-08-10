Left Menu

'Jumlajeevi' making pointless issue about black clothes: Cong on PM Modi's 'black magic' remark

The country wants the prime minister to talk about their problems, but jumlajeevi keeps saying anything, Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.Addressing a function in Panipat to dedicate the second-generation ethanol plant worth Rs 900 crore, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Congress for wearing black dresses on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believe in black magic will never be able to win the trust of people again.On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread black magic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:36 IST
'Jumlajeevi' making pointless issue about black clothes: Cong on PM Modi's 'black magic' remark
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ''kala jadu'' remark, saying while the country wants him to talk about their problems but ''jumlajeevi'' keeps saying just anything.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a picture of Prime Minister Modi in black clothes and said he is making a pointless issue about black clothes.

''They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making a pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the prime minister to talk about their problems, but 'jumlajeevi' keeps saying anything,'' Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Addressing a function in Panipat to dedicate the second-generation ethanol plant worth Rs 900 crore, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Congress for wearing black dresses on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believe in ''black magic'' will never be able to win the trust of people again.

''On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again,'' Modi said.

The Congress protested against rising prices on August 5 by wearing black clothes in Parliament and outside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022