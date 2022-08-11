Left Menu

Mayawati reviews Gujarat poll preparations, indicates BSP will fight on its 'own strength'

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-08-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:24 IST
Mayawati reviews Gujarat poll preparations, indicates BSP will fight on its 'own strength'
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday held a meeting to review the preparations for the Gujarat Assembly polls, indicating that the party will fight on its ''own strength''.

According to a statement, the BSP president regretted that the poor and Dalits in Gujarat have been waiting for long for proper social, political and economic justice.

This worrying situation can be changed by struggle and better election results, Mayawati said as she reviewed the party's preparedness to contest the Assembly elections later this year on its ''own strength'', the statement added.

During the meeting with the party office-bearers from Gujarat, she stressed that the poor in the state are eagerly waiting for their ''acche din'' (better days), which will not come through the election promises of the BJP but with their proper participation in government. People of the country know very little about the poor condition of migrant labourers in Gujarat, on which the BSP needs to be more active, the BSP president said.

She said this time Aam Aadmi Party is playing its own tricks with poll promises like the BJP and distributing ''revdi'' or offering freebies but this won't safeguard interests of the poor, Dalits and other marginalised sections.

This is neither helping in the BJP-ruled states, including UP, nor it is of any assistance to the poor sections in AAP-ruled states like Delhi, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022