Sonia Gandhi hails Indian pluralism and diversity in her Independence Day message

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI) Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday wished the countrymen on 76th Independence Day and said that the country has always lived up to its pluralism and diversity. "In the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology through the hard work of its talented Indians," the veteran Congress leader stated.

"India established a free, fair and transparent election system under the leadership of its visionary leaders while strengthening democracy and constitutional institutions," she added. "Along with this, India has made its proud identity as a leading country that has always lived up to its pluralism and diversity." Taking a dig at the present government, the Congress interim president said that today's government is hell-bent on trivializing the great sacrifices of the country's freedom fighters and their glorious achievements. This, she said, can never be accepted.

"Indian National Congress will strongly oppose any misrepresentation of historical facts for political gains and every attempt to put great national leaders like Gandhi-Nehru-Patel-Azad Ji in the dock on the ground of falsity," she asserted. Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of Independence. Earlier today, Prime minister Modi hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort before starting his customary 'Address to the Nation', the ninth consecutive time he is doing so. He started his address by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence.

Wearing a traditional tri-coloured motif safa (headgear) with a long trail, the Prime Minister who arrived at Red Fort after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his samadhi at Rajghat was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt. The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of the freedom fighters and emphasised the role of the women in the country's freedom struggle.

Apart from that around 250 eminent personalities arrived at the Red Fort on Monday, and nearly 8,000-10,000 people attended the programme. (ANI)

