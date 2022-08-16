Left Menu

Putin: Western countries want to extend NATO-like system to the Asia-Pacific region

Updated: 16-08-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 12:47 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Western countries were seeking to extend a "NATO-like system" into the Asia-Pacific region.

Delivering the welcome address at the Moscow international security conference, Putin said that the United States was trying to "drag out" the conflict in Ukraine, and that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month had been "a thoroughly planned provocation".

