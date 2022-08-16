Gehlot's Gujarat visit postponed due to bad weather
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's three-day visit to Gujarat starting Tuesday was postponed due to bad weather conditions, official sources said.
His aircraft did not get ATC clearance for take-off, they said.
Fresh dates for Gehlot's visit were not immediately known.
Gehlot, the Congress' senior observer for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, was to visit the state to review the party's preparedness for the polls.
''The CM along with Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya was scheduled to leave for Surat in a special aircraft. They reached the airport around 1 pm but the ATC did not give clearance to the aircraft due to bad weather conditions. Therefore, the visit was postponed,'' the sources said.
Gehlot and Bhaya waited in the VIP lounge at the Jaipur airport for nearly two hours before returning, they said.
