French President Macron says he discussed Ukraine crisis with Indian PM Modi

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-08-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 00:44 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed via telephone on Tuesday the crisis in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the two agreed to work together to try to end the conflict, said the French presidency.

Macron also held a call earlier on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which Macron underlined his concerns about risks to Ukraine's nuclear facilities as result of the fighting with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

