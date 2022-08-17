Left Menu

Cattle smuggling scam: CBI likely to quiz Anubrata's daughter, accountant on Wednesday

We have found several joint bank accounts of Mondal and his daughter. The two are joint holders of many other assets as well.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 09:04 IST
Cattle smuggling scam: CBI likely to quiz Anubrata's daughter, accountant on Wednesday
The Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to question the daughter of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday in connection with its probe into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior official said.

The CBI sleuths are expected to visit Mondal's residence in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district to quiz his daughter.

They may also question the accountant of the TMC's district president as a part of its probe into the multi-crore scam, the official said.

''Our officers will visit Mondal's Bolpur residence on Wednesday to question his daughter. We may also interrogate his accountant,'' he told PTI.

The central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam, he said.

''We have found several joint bank accounts of Mondal and his daughter. The two are joint holders of many other assets as well. Several accounts belonging to his daughter were used for transactions in the cattle smuggling scam,'' the officer added.

Mondal was recently arrested by the CBI from his Bolpur residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

