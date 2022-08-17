Left Menu

BJP spreads communal frenzy, creates divide between Hindu, Muslims: Dotasra

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:11 IST
BJP spreads communal frenzy, creates divide between Hindu, Muslims: Dotasra
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday hit out at the BJP, alleging that the party spreads communal frenzy and pits Muslims and Hindus against each other.

Dotasra’s remarks came in response to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gejendra Singh Shekahwat’s statement on Wednesday that the ruling Congress in Rajasthan is setting ''new records'' in crime against women, atrocities against Dalits and religious vandalism.

Reacting to the Shekhawat’s statement, Dotasra told mediapersons,''The Union minister made an ill-attempt to put Rajasthan in a bad light and told lies. I strongly condemn his words. He made the statement against the state and its people who voted for him.'' Dotasra alleged that the BJP pitches Hindus and Muslims against each other for its politics.

The BJP’s agenda is to do politics by ''spreading communal frenzy'', he alleged, adding that the party ''doesn't think about the country''.

Dotasra said the BJP leaders should rather speak on skyrocketing inflation, which has broken the back of the common people, increasing unemployment and doubling the farmers’ income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022