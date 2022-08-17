BJP spreads communal frenzy, creates divide between Hindu, Muslims: Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday hit out at the BJP, alleging that the party spreads communal frenzy and pits Muslims and Hindus against each other.

Dotasra’s remarks came in response to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gejendra Singh Shekahwat’s statement on Wednesday that the ruling Congress in Rajasthan is setting ''new records'' in crime against women, atrocities against Dalits and religious vandalism.

Reacting to the Shekhawat’s statement, Dotasra told mediapersons,''The Union minister made an ill-attempt to put Rajasthan in a bad light and told lies. I strongly condemn his words. He made the statement against the state and its people who voted for him.'' Dotasra alleged that the BJP pitches Hindus and Muslims against each other for its politics.

The BJP’s agenda is to do politics by ''spreading communal frenzy'', he alleged, adding that the party ''doesn't think about the country''.

Dotasra said the BJP leaders should rather speak on skyrocketing inflation, which has broken the back of the common people, increasing unemployment and doubling the farmers’ income.

