J&K Cong protests targeted killings by terrorists in Kashmir, seeks Home Minister's resignation

Hundreds of Congress activists staged a protest here on Wednesday against the unabated targeted killings by terrorists in Kashmir and demanded the resignation of Union Home minister Amit Shah. The protesters also shouted slogans against the central government for its failure to check the unprecedented price hike and large scale unemployment. Led by working president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla, party activists staged the protest at Kunjwani chowk on the Jammu-Pathankot highway to condemn the killing of innocent persons, including members of minority community by terrorists in the valley. ''The home ministry has totally failed to stop targeted killings of innocents, including minorities, which is intolerable. The home minister should immediately resign from his post on moral grounds,'' Bhalla said. He said the home ministry is directly responsible for law and order in the Union Territory.

The protest was also part of AICC's nationwide campaign against price rise and unemployment under the banner of 'Mehgai pae charcha', a party spokesperson said. Former JKPCC president G A Mir, who also attended the protest along with other senior leaders, denounced the central government over the price hike and said the people of the country are suffering because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's ''economic mismanagement''.

Bhalla said inflation has affected people at all levels. ''Even a cup of tea is now beyond the reach of the common citizens. The Centre has not taken any firm steps to control skyrocketing prices,'' he said. He claimed that the BJP government's 'cluelessness' about the economy and financial management has been out in the open for a long time now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)