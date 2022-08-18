Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad calls on Vice Prez Dhankhar
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.
The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted about the meeting between Dhankhar and the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.
Azad had been a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Dhankhar took over as the Vice President on August 11.
''Former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Telangana BJP leader claims numerous TRS, Congress legislators to join party
Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigns from Congress
Incumbent Republican congressman Meijer concedes to Trump-endorsed Gibbs in Michigan primary
Incumbent Republican congressman Meijer concedes to Trump-endorsed Gibbs in Michigan primary
Congress changes Twitter profile photo, puts a picture of Nehru with Tricolour.