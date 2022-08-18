Left Menu

Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad calls on Vice Prez Dhankhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 14:40 IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted about the meeting between Dhankhar and the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

Azad had been a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar took over as the Vice President on August 11.

''Former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

