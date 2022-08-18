Left Menu

Czech president admitted to hospital for short-term stay

Zeman's final five-year term ends in March next year. News agency CTK quoted Zeman's spokesperson as saying the president went to hospital for a short stay and had a number of meetings planned for next week. He did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:52 IST
Czech president admitted to hospital for short-term stay
Milos Zeman Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech President Milos Zeman was admitted to the Central Military Hospital in Prague on Thursday for a planned short-term stay, a hospital spokesperson said on Thursday. Zeman, 77, has been using wheelchair and spent more than six weeks in hospital last year with an unspecified serious condition that temporarily raised concern over his capability to perform duties.

Zeman is the head of state and has powers including the appointment of prime ministers and central bank leaders, but most executive power is in the hands of the government. Zeman's final five-year term ends in March next year.

News agency CTK quoted Zeman's spokesperson as saying the president went to hospital for a short stay and had a number of meetings planned for next week. He did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022