Cong postpones mega rally against price rise in Delhi to Sep 4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:42 IST
The Congress on Thursday said it has postponed its mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan here against price rise and unemployment to September 4 in view of the Covid situation in the national capital.

Congress general secretary of communications Jairam Ramesh said the rally has been postponed in view of rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi.

The rally was earlier scheduled for August 28.

''Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Congress party's Mehangai Par Halla Bol Rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, is being rescheduled from August 28 to September 4th. The rally will send a powerful message to the insensitive Modi sarkar,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.

While continue its fight against price rise, the Congress party has also decided to organise a series of ''Mehangai Chaupal'' meetings in all assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23 that will culminate in a mega rally in Delhi's Ramlila maidan.

The Congress will continue to spread awareness about the anti-people policies of the BJP government and increase pressure on it to change course, the party has said.

The party has also planned the launch of the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' from September 7 from Kanyakumari. The yatra, aimed at uniting the country, will culminate in February in Jammu and Kashmir.

