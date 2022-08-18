Congress targets govt as oath ceremony of HPPSC members doesn't take place

The scheduled oath-taking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission chairperson and its members did not take place on Thursday, prompting the Congress to ask the government of reasons behind it and come clear on appointments.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place at 8.30 am. There was no comment from the governor’s office as to why the ceremony did not take place.

Commission member Rachna Gupta was Wednesday appointed as its chairperson while Rakesh Sharma, Col Rajesh Kumar Sharma (retd) and Prof Om Prakash Sharma were appointed members.

As per the state government's notification, Rachna Gupta's appointment as chairperson will be for a period of six years or till the age of 62, whichever is earlier. State Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan told the media on Thursday that the BJP government in the state is under the scanner for hurriedly carrying out the appointment of the chairperson and three members.

Chauhan asked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to come clear on the appointments and ''postponement'' of the oath ceremony.

''The government decision in this regard has raised doubts. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur must clarify to the people of Himachal what prompted the government to go about these appointments in such a fishy manner,'' he added.

Chauhan said the CM had recently stated that the state government will go for a massive recruitment drive in coming month.

''This is the election year and most recruitments are to be made through the HPPSC. Does it mean that the present government wanted to appoint its favourites to the HPPSC so that people of a particular political ideology could be given jobs,'' he questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)