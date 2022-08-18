Left Menu

Patnaik appoints 6 BJD leaders as senior observers

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday appointed six leaders including two cabinet ministers as senior observers for all the 30 districts.

A released issued by the BJD said that two ministers Niranjan Pujari and Pramila Mallick were among the six leaders to look after the party’s organization in different districts.

While Pujari has been appointed senior observer to Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Bargarh districts in western region of the state, Pramila Mallck is given responsibility of southern Odisha districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Veteran ex-MP Prasanna Acharya has been appointed senior observer in the coastal belt comprising Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts.

Former minister and party’s vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra is appointed as senior observer of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri and Boudh districts.

Moreover, former minister Maheswar Mohanty is appointed as senior observer to Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts in northen region while Pratap Jena to look after Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

The initiative is considered as the BJD’s strategic move ahead the 2024 general elections for Lok Sabha and state assembly.

