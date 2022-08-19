Left Menu

We broke a tough Dahi Handi in June, says Maha CM Shinde

Alluding to his rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June which toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said he and his supporters broke a very tough Dahi Handi.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-08-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 18:16 IST
We broke a tough Dahi Handi in June, says Maha CM Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alluding to his rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership in June which toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said he and his supporters ''broke a very tough Dahi Handi''. Shinde, who was sworn in as chief minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP and fifty-odd MLAs including those from the Shiv Sena, attended a Dahi Handi event at Tembhi Naka here.

''You are breaking a Dahi Handi now. We broke a very tough Dahi Handi one and a half months back. It was very difficult, high, and we had to put up 50 strong layers but we succeeded,'' said the rebel Shiv Sena leader.

While Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray wanted a party worker to become Maharashtra chief minister, the late Anand Dighe wanted a Sena worker from Thane to get the top post, he said. Dighe, a prominent face of the Shiv Sena in Thane in the 1990s, is considered to be Shinde's mentor. Dighe's wish has been fulfilled now, the chief minister said, speaking before a huge crowd of revelers and supporters.

Dahi Handi, where troupes of `Govindas' vie with each other to form human pyramids and break earthen pots of curd or buttermilk suspended high above the ground, is a popular feature of the Krishna Janmashtami festivities in Maharashtra.

In Mumbai and Thane, the event also gets political patronage in a big way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022