Rajasthan: Six killed, 20 hurt in road accident; PM expresses grief
Six people were killed and over 20 injured in a road accident in Rajasthans Pali district on Friday night, police said.Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district.
Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district. The pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer’s Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located.
He said six people died in the accident while more than 20 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. ''The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,'' the PM said.
