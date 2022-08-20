Left Menu

Rajasthan: Six killed, 20 hurt in road accident; PM expresses grief

Six people were killed and over 20 injured in a road accident in Rajasthans Pali district on Friday night, police said.Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district.

PTI | Japur | Updated: 20-08-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 00:25 IST
Rajasthan: Six killed, 20 hurt in road accident; PM expresses grief
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed and over 20 injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said.

Sumerpur police station incharge Rameshwar Bhati said a tractor-trailer carrying pilgrims and a truck collided in the district. The pilgrims were returning from Jaisalmer’s Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located.

He said six people died in the accident while more than 20 were injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet said PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. ''The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,'' the PM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula's lead over incumbent Bolsonaro slims as Brazil election nears

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula's lead over incumbent Bolsonaro slims as Brazil el...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global
3
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues Yanks; Tennis-Medvedev grinds down Shapovalov in Cincinnati and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022