PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 08:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary.
India's youngest prime minister, Gandhi held office during 1984-89, the last time the Congress had a majority in Lok Sabha.
He was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.
Modi tweeted, ''On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.'' PTI KR TDS TDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajiv Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- TDS TDS
- Gandhi
- Lok Sabha
- Congress
- Shri Rajiv Gandhi
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Today there is no democracy in India, there is dictatorship of four people: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
What India has built brick by brick a century ago is being destroyed now: Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi holds press conference, Delhi Police on vigil amid Cong protests
What we are witnessing is death of democracy in India: Rahul Gandhi.
Anybody speaking against this govt is viciously attacked, put in jail; people's issues are not being allowed to be raised: Rahul Gandhi.