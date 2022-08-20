Left Menu

Congress workers pay floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 78th birth anniversary

In a programme organised at the central office of the party at Gauriganj, Congressmen paid tributes to the great leader who worked on taking the nation on the path of information technology and helped in bringing about computer revolution, a Congress spokesman said.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 20-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 19:49 IST
Congress workers pay floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 78th birth anniversary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Floral tributes were paid to former prime minister and MP from Amethi, Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary by Congress workers on Saturday. ''In a programme organised at the central office of the party at Gauriganj, Congressmen paid tributes to the great leader who worked on taking the nation on the path of information technology and helped in bringing about computer revolution,'' a Congress spokesman said. Party workers highlighted the contribution of Rajiv Gandhi in different walks of life at the programme, he said.

Earlier in the day, young Congress activists took out a motorcycle rally from Rajiv Gandhi crossing in Amethi to the party's central office at Gauriganj. Similar programmes were also organised by party activists at all block headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022