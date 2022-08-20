Congress workers pay floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 78th birth anniversary
In a programme organised at the central office of the party at Gauriganj, Congressmen paid tributes to the great leader who worked on taking the nation on the path of information technology and helped in bringing about computer revolution, a Congress spokesman said.
Earlier in the day, young Congress activists took out a motorcycle rally from Rajiv Gandhi crossing in Amethi to the party's central office at Gauriganj. Similar programmes were also organised by party activists at all block headquarters.
Earlier in the day, young Congress activists took out a motorcycle rally from Rajiv Gandhi crossing in Amethi to the party's central office at Gauriganj. Similar programmes were also organised by party activists at all block headquarters.
