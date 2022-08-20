Rajiv's single term as PM will be remembered for far-reaching achievements: Cong on his birth anniv

The Congress on Saturday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying his term in office will be remembered for far-reaching achievements, including deepening the foundations of the IT revolution that has transformed India.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited their father's memorial, Veer Bhumi, and paid homage on his 78th birth anniversary in the morning.

''Papa, you are always with me, in my heart. I will always try to fulfil the dream that you saw for the country,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also shared a video and a picture montage on Rajiv Gandhi.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''My father Shri Rajiv Gandhi had laid the roadmap for 21st century India before the country. An India in which the power of the youth, the power of villages, the potential of women and the use of new technologies find expression.'' ''My father's dream was to take India to the top rank in the 21st century. He worked day and night for that dream and gave a new direction to India,'' she said.

''Our path is definitely full of challenges. But, today on the birth anniversary of Shri Rajiv Gandhi-ji, we all have to reiterate our resolve to fulfil the dream of taking India to the highest level,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

On Twitter, she posted a montage of pictures and videos of Rajiv Gandhi and also a quote by the former prime minister: ''I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind.'' In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Rajiv Gandhi's single term as prime minister will be remembered for numerous landmarks and far-reaching achievements, of which six stand out.

First, he deepened the foundations of the IT revolution that has transformed India, Ramesh said, adding that Gandhi ushered the country into the computer, telecom and the software development era.

''He launched technology missions for addressing societal challenges that have, for example, made India a world-leader in vaccine production and made the country polio-free,'' Ramesh said.

''Second, he led the way personally in ensuring that panchayats and nagarpalikas were accorded constitutional status with one-third reservation for women,'' he said.

The fact that there are now 14 lakh women elected to such institutions is a tribute to his determination, Ramesh added.

He also pointed out that Rajiv Gandhi crafted accords that brought peace and development back to the troubled regions like Assam, Punjab, Mizoram and Darjeeling.

''Fourth, he ensured that 18-year-olds have the right to vote, opened a new future to youth by establishing the network of Navodaya Vidyalayas in all districts and had Swami Vivekananda's birthday declared as the National Youth Day,'' he said.

The fifth major contribution, Ramesh said, was that the former prime minister launched 'Project Clean Ganga' and the national wasteland development programme, and was responsible for a comprehensive law to protect the environment.

''Simultaneously, the process of liberalisation was initiated which paved the way for the 1991 economic reforms that were anchored in the Congress manifesto that bore his imprint,'' he said.

''Sixth, he took significant initiatives to resolve our long-standing issues with China and Pakistan, and submitted to the UN an action plan for universal and complete nuclear disarmament,'' Ramesh said.

The Indian National Congress salutes this brave son of India and rededicates itself to the ideals he stood for, the principles he upheld, the values he cherished and the causes he championed, he said.

Ramesh also shared a video of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee talking about how Rajiv Gandhi included his name in a UN delegation since he was suffering from a kidney ailment and was advised to seek treatment in the US but had financial constraints.

In the video recorded in May 1991, Vajpayee narrates how Rajiv Gandhi's generosity saved his life, the Congress general secretary said.

''Rajiv Gandhi was not just an influential prime minister. He was a man of extraordinary nature in politics – a good, decent and sensitive man,'' Ramesh said.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, fondly remembered the former prime minister and hailed him as the ''architect of 21st century India''.

''It was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India. Today, we celebrate his legacy,'' the party said in a tweet.

Several Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party general secretary K C Venugopal, also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.

In a message released by the Chhattisgarh government, Rahul Gandhi appreciated Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for working tirelessly in the direction of realising the vision of an inclusive society.

Rahul Gandhi said schemes like the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, and the Narva Garhwa Durva Bhari Yojana reflect Chhattisgarh's commitment to social justice and welfare.

''I am glad to know that on the birth anniversary of Rajiv-ji, another installment is being released to more than 26 lakh farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. The scheme lives up to his vision of transforming our villages through efficient transfer of resources to our rural areas,'' he said.

