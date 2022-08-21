Left Menu

JD(U) national executive, council to meet on Sept 3, 4 in Patna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 16:29 IST
The Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive and national council meetings in Patna on September 3 and 4 respectively, amid the buzz that its leader Nitish Kumar could emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial candidate.

JD(U) general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan said on Sunday that organisational issues and membership drive will be discussed over the two days.

The meetings assume significance as they come in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Kumar snapping his party's ties with the BJP and joining hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.

Kumar's move has infused some fresh energy in the otherwise dispirited opposition camp and given rise to speculation that he may emerge as its prime ministerial choice to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meetings are likely to set the party's agenda and endorse its decision to break ties with the BJP.

Kumar is also expected to address JD(U) members.

The national executive is a key organisational body of the JD(U). The national council is a broader body that includes all members of the executive. Kumar has often dismissed the view about his possible projection as the prime ministerial candidate.

However, JD(U) president Lalan Singh recently asserted that his party was open to the idea if other opposition parties back Kumar for the role.

Earlier on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Kumar might be a strong candidate if other opposition parties endorse him as he enjoys ''immense goodwill'' on the ground.

