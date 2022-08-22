Left Menu

Nitish squarely responsible for woes of teaching job aspirants: Sushil Kumar Modi

The BJP on Monday slammed the Bihar government for police using brutal force against teaching job aspirants protesting in Patna and blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their woes, saying the education ministry was with his JDU for over 15 years.If anyone is responsible for their problems, it is Nitish Kumar alone, former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 18:30 IST
Nitish squarely responsible for woes of teaching job aspirants: Sushil Kumar Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday slammed the Bihar government for police using ''brutal'' force against teaching job aspirants protesting in Patna and blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their woes, saying the education ministry was with his JD(U) for over 15 years.

''If anyone is responsible for their problems, it is Nitish Kumar alone,'' former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said. The education portfolio remained with his party Janata Dal (United) for over 15 years and was only recently given to the RJD after the two parties formed an alliance government, he added. Modi said the recruitment process for these qualified candidates has been pending for many months and demanded stern action against the additional district magistrate who was seen repeatedly hitting a protestor with a baton as he lay on the ground holding the national flag in one hand. ''Use of such brutal force is condemnable,'' Modi added.

Taking a swipe at the grand alliance government, he referred to RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's 2020 poll promise of signing 10 lakh government jobs in the first Cabinet meeting if his party was voted to power.

The new government's Cabinet has met three times so far without taking any concrete steps, Modi noted.

The JD(U)-BJP alliance had formed the government after the assembly polls, but Kumar recently snapped ties with the saffron party and joined hands with the RJD-Congress-Left combine.

Kumar had in his August 15 promised 10 lakh jobs and a total of 20 lakh employment opportunities.

Attacking the government, Modi said, ''Those who promised 10 lakh jobs are not ready to offer any date.'' PTI KR KR TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022