Sanyukt Rozgar Andolan Samiti to intensify employment movement

The Sanyukt Rozgar Andolan Samiti on Monday said its employment movement will be intensified in the entire country and the campaign will be taken to the village level.

The employment movement by the SRAS from August 16- 22 had demanded the legitimisation of a national employment policy.

Representatives from all over the country participated in this employment movement. A memorandum was submitted to the Prime Minister and other Union ministers to make such a policy. The draft of it has been submitted to the central government by the SRAS, the Samiti said in a statement.

''The SRAS expects cooperation from the government to implement it by amending it so that the unemployed will get employment. If the national employment policy is not implemented, then the next phase of the employment movement will start on November 26.

The campaign will be intensified in the entire country before the next phase of the movement, and it will be taken to the village level, it said.

