Slow implementation of Smart Cities project over last 5 years concerning: Pondy CM

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed concern over the sluggish implementation of the Smart Cities project in the Union Territory during the last five years, as he gave a speech in the assembly on Tuesday.

While winding up the debate in the House on the motion of thanks to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's address, he said only Rs 3.62 crore out of Rs 500 crore earmarked for the project has been spent so far.

''This is indeed a matter of concern,'' the Chief Minister said.

Rangasamy, however, said his government which assumed office in May last year has now geared up to implement the project. The official machinery was also evincing keen interest to intensify it, he said. Stating that the territorial government kept persuading the Centre to grant statehood to Puducherry, the Chief Minister said, ''There is no doubt that only when Puducherry becomes a state could there be speedy development and progress in every sector. We have already adopted 11 resolutions reiterating statehood and forwarded them to the Centre. We can adopt one more resolution on the floor of the House to persuade the Centre to concede our plea.'' Rangasamy appreciated the sustained request of all the members for statehood and the need to persuade the Centre to concede the demand.

He also pointed out that he had made a strong plea during his representations to the Centre to waive loans due from Puducherry to the Centre. ''My intention is that Puducherry should emerge as a well developed union territory and all our programmes and proposals are directed towards that goal,'' he added.

The Chief Minister said there was a need to restart the defunct undertakings like textile mills and cooperative undertakings in the UT.

Earlier during the debate, members belonging to the ruling AINRC, BJP and Independents were all praise for the address by the Lieutenant Governor made in the assembly on August 10 kickstarting the budget session of the House.

The opposition members belonging to the DMK and Congress however felt disappointed over the absence of specific announcements in the Lt Governor's address for development of Puducherry. Leader of Opposition R Siva said Soundararajan did not highlight any major projects in her address. He wanted to know the stand of the government on the move by the Centre to privatise distribution of electricity. DMK and Congress members staged a walkout to protest against lack of sufficient opportunity for the opposition members to air their views in the House. They, however, returned to their seats on an appeal made by Speaker R Selvam to participate in the remaining part of the day's proceedings.

After the Chief Minister's reply to the debate on motion of thanks to Lt Governor's address, the Speaker adjourned the House to meet at 9.30 am on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)