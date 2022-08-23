Left Menu

Files being sent to LG for opinion, approval without CM Kejriwal's signature: LG office sources

These files often marked by his junior officers to the LG Secretariat, contained notings such as CM has seen and approved and CM has seen it, one of the sources said.The files being sent to the LG office without signature of the chief minister were related to the administration and governance of the city as well as those having extremely sensitive matters, the sources added.Since assuming office, LG Saxena has alleged various discrepancies in the functioning of the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 18:05 IST
Files being sent to LG for opinion, approval without CM Kejriwal's signature: LG office sources
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sent a note to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging that files without the latter's signature were being sent by the CMO for his opinion and approval, LG office sources said on Tuesday.

The claim was made amid a tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the office of the LG over various issues.

According to the sources, Saxena said it should be ensured by the chief minister's office (CMO) that all files sent to him for his opinion or approval on various proposals are duly signed by the chief minister, they said.

No immediate reaction to the claim was available from the Delhi government.

''Files for consideration, opinion and approval of the LG were being sent by the CMO without affixing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's signatures. These files often marked by his junior officers to the LG Secretariat, contained notings such as 'CM has seen and approved' and 'CM has seen' it,'' one of the sources said.

The files being sent to the LG office without signature of the chief minister were related to the administration and governance of the city as well as those having ''extremely sensitive'' matters, the sources added.

Since assuming office, LG Saxena has alleged various discrepancies in the functioning of the government. The AAP in turn has accused Saxena of working on the directions of the BJP-led central government to derail its development works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022