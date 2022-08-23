Files being sent to LG for opinion, approval without CM Kejriwal's signature: LG office sources

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sent a note to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging that files without the latter's signature were being sent by the CMO for his opinion and approval, LG office sources said on Tuesday.

The claim was made amid a tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the office of the LG over various issues.

According to the sources, Saxena said it should be ensured by the chief minister's office (CMO) that all files sent to him for his opinion or approval on various proposals are duly signed by the chief minister, they said.

No immediate reaction to the claim was available from the Delhi government.

''Files for consideration, opinion and approval of the LG were being sent by the CMO without affixing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's signatures. These files often marked by his junior officers to the LG Secretariat, contained notings such as 'CM has seen and approved' and 'CM has seen' it,'' one of the sources said.

The files being sent to the LG office without signature of the chief minister were related to the administration and governance of the city as well as those having ''extremely sensitive'' matters, the sources added.

Since assuming office, LG Saxena has alleged various discrepancies in the functioning of the government. The AAP in turn has accused Saxena of working on the directions of the BJP-led central government to derail its development works.

