Telangana BJP president told to stop 'padayatra', party slams TRS govt

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was on Tuesday told by police to stop his ongoing 'padayatra' in Jangaon district and the saffron party leaders slammed the state government for issuing the directive.

The BJP said police took Kumar into custody when he was on a protest at Pamnoor in the district, where he was camping as part of his 'padayatra', and shifted him to his residence in Karimnagar.

It said the police of Warangal Commissionerate served a notice to stop the 'padayatra', apprehending a law and order problem.

The notice, shared with media by BJP, said the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' was being conducted in Jangaon district of the Commissionerate without permission from the competent authority and that provocative statements were being made during the foot march.

It is also learnt that a 'Dharam Deeksha' was planned to be organised and huge crowds were being mobilised from other districts also, it said.

''In view of your provocative statements and planned Deeksha with huge gathering from other districts, there is apprehension of breach of peace in the area resulting in serious law and order problem,'' the notice said.

''Hence, you are hereby directed to immediately stop the Praja Sangrama Yatra, otherwise action will be taken as per law for the maintenance of the peace and tranquility in the district,'' it said.

Attempts to speak to police officials on the matter were not successful.

Slamming the TRS government for stalling the 'padayatra', BJP leader and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that the foot march has been stopped following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, citing law and order issues. It was undemocratic, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and urged her to instruct the state police to allow the 'padayatra' to continue and provide security for it.

''It is important to understand that the Yatra has all the permissions. It is evident that the police are either helpless to protect the Yatra which has been happening democratically or that the police are hand in glove with the ruling party,'' a memorandum submitted to the Governor said.

BJP activists held protests at several places in the state against the 'padayatra' being stopped.

BJP's 'padayatra pramukh' G Manohar Reddy and other leaders said the foot march, including the ongoing third phase, is being conducted with police permission and that it would continue in spite of the any hurdles and restrictions that may come in its way.

The third phase of 'padayatra' began on August 2. BJP President J P Nadda is scheduled to attend the public meeting to be organised when the third phase of 'padayatra' would conclude.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)