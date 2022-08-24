Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats
US Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated US Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district.
As the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Nadler twice led fights to impeach former President Donald Trump. His victory ends a 30-year run in Congress for Maloney, who fought to get government aid for people sickened by clouds of toxic soot after the September 11 attacks.
The unusual battle between incumbents resulted from a redistricting process that lumped Nadler's home base on the west side of Manhattan together with Maloney's on the east side.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FBI agents raid former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
Donald Trump to face questioning from New York State attorney general's office
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York attorney general's office for deposition in civil investigation, reports AP.
Donald Trump says he invoked Fifth Amendment, declined to answer questions during testimony in NY civil investigation, reports AP.
US Rep. Jerry Nadler, who twice led efforts to impeach Trump, is ousted in New York Democratic primary, reports AP.