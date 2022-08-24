Willing to campaign for Congress wherever required, says Anand Sharma, days after quitting party's Himachal panel

Former union minister Anand Sharma, who recently quit as the chairman of the Congress steering committee for Himachal Pradesh polls, said on Wednesday that he was willing to campaign for the party wherever it was required. Sharma also said that the Congress needed to "come out of factionalism and stay united" to stay strong.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, he said, "I will campaign for the Congress party wherever it is required. Congress needs to come out of factionalism and stay united. We are all Congressmen. What is important is that the Congress party stays strong." According to him, internal changes were required for the revival of Congress.

"If we bring about some internal changes, renewal and revival of Congress will be done. Congress cannot revive by having A group or B group, Congress collectively has to revive," said Sharma on his resignation from the chairman of Steering Committee for Himachal polls. A day after Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party's Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh, interim party president Sonia Gandhi asked AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla to find a solution to the issues that led to the development.

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh polls, Sharma took to Twitter on Sunday and declared that he had resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state, saying he was left with no choice after the continuing exclusion and insults. Shukla after meeting Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath Residence, met Sharma to address his concerns.

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, the senior Congress leader is said to have given details about how he was not consulted or invited to any of the meetings regarding strategy and planning for the Assembly elections. (ANI)

