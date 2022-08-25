RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary files nomination for Bihar assembly speaker's post

Veteran RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary on Thursday filed his nomination papers for election to the post of the Bihar assembly speaker.

Chaudhary filed his nomination papers in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and a number of other senior leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

The voting is scheduled to take place on Friday, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said.

The post fell vacant on Wednesday following the resignation of Vijay Kumar Sinha, a BJP leader, against whom members of the ruling alliance had moved a no-confidence motion.

