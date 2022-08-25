'DNA of Nitish' raked up in Bihar council, but in lighter vein

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's infamous ''DNA'' jibe came back to haunt Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday in course of a convivial discussion inside the legislative council.

The ambience, though, was a far cry from the acrimony that had characterised the 2015 assembly poll campaign when Modi went all guns blazing but failed to secure a victory for the BJP-led NDA.

''The CM has established that it is in the DNA of Bihar to switch sides,'' said Samrat Chaudhary, BJP MLC and a former minister who has become the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House.

''Tejashwi (deputy CM) is like my younger brother. I want to warn him that he may end up suffering our fate,'' said the BJP leader.

The young deputy chief minister rose to counter with the taunt, ''You too were in my party (RJD) earlier. Then you joined the JD(U). Now you are in BJP.'' The septuagenarian CM, who was seated beside his deputy, could be seen laughing heartily at the exchange of banter.

Earlier, JD(U) MLC Gulam Gaus had referred to the dramatic realignment in the state with a touch of self-deprecatory humour.

''We socialists cannot stay together for more than two years but we cannot stay apart for over a year. A reason why we (JDU and RJD) have joined hands. I will ask my friends in BJP not to lose heart. Who knows what is going to happen tomorrow?'' Gaus said.

The candour seemed a tad too embarrassing as Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, minister and fellow JD(U) MLC, rose in his seat for a rejoinder.

''I would like to add that while Gaus sahib may be right in pointing out the propensity of socialists to quarrel, our new alliance is going to be durable,'' said Chaudhary.

Samrat Chaudhary, whose father Shakuni Chaudhary was an old associate of Nitish Kumar, said, ''We have been victims of the CM's unpredictable ways for two generations.'' Vijay Chaudhary, whose penchant for poetry is well known, retorted, ''From this dal (party) to that dal, you have ended up in daldal (marsh)''.

The BJP MLC countered, ''Lotus will bloom in the marsh in 2024 and 2025,'' a colorful assertion of his party's prospects in the next Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Things ended on a light note as the chairman asked the next Speaker to take over, with the remark, ''Today is not meant for a day of debate. Let us keep it for another day.'' PTI NAC ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)