Left Menu

Accused in Sonali Phogat `murder' case questioned

Initially, the doctors had said that she died of a suspected heart attack.Meanwhile, the statements of all those who met Phogat or seen her since her arrival were being recorded, said a senior police official.We are not ruling out any possibility, he added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-08-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 10:29 IST
Accused in Sonali Phogat `murder' case questioned
Sonali Phogat (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two associates of BJP leader from Haryana Sonali Phogat were questioned overnight by Goa Police in connection with her alleged murder, an official said on Friday.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, whose names figure as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) for murder, have been detained but not arrested yet, he added.

On Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi had told PTI that they were arrested following an autopsy on Phogat's body.

"They have been detained, not arrested," said inspector Prashal P N Desai of Anjuna police station in North Goa district.

Both were questioned overnight, he said, refusing to disclose more details. Anjuna police added the murder charge to the case of `unnatural death' after forensic experts at the Goa Medical College and Hospital conducted an autopsy on Phogat's body on Thursday morning and said in the report that there were multiple ''blunt force injuries''.

Phogat, a former TikTok star and social media influencer, arrived in Goa along with Sagwan and Wasi on August 22 and checked into a hotel in Anjuna. The next day she was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital. Initially, the doctors had said that she died of a suspected heart attack.

Meanwhile, the statements of all those who met Phogat or seen her since her arrival was being recorded, said a senior police official.

"We are not ruling out any possibility," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022