Left Menu

Greek PM takes heat over phone tapping scandal, defends spy service's work

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Friday the phone tapping of an opposition leader by the EYP intelligence service was wrong, but did not disclose the reason behind it.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:48 IST
Greek PM takes heat over phone tapping scandal, defends spy service's work
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Friday the phone tapping of an opposition leader by the EYP intelligence service was wrong, but did not disclose the reason behind it. He said the phone tapping of Nikos Androulakis, leader of the socialist opposition PASOK party, was a legal but "politically unacceptable" operation.

"When I found out I did not hesitate to say it was wrong," Mitsotakis said. "But any initiative to remedy the slip-up should not undermine EYP's important work." The scandal over wiretapping of Androulakis and a financial journalist has turned up the heat on the conservative prime minister, who brought EYP under his direct control when he took office three years ago.

Androulakis, who was elected PASOK leader in December 2021, has said that EYP listened to his conversations in late 2021. Earlier this month Mitsotakis sacked the chief of EYP and his chief of staff over the surveillance scandal, appointing a veteran diplomat to run the service.

The leader of leftist SYRIZA, the main political opposition, called on Mitsotakis to reveal the reason behind the tapping of Androulakis's phone. "What were the national security reasons? Is he a foreign agent, a spy? Your refusal to tell the truth is in itself an answer," Alexis Tsipras said.

He called on Mitsotakis to resign and call an early election. The government's term ends in the summer of 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022