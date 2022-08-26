JP Nadda to visit Telangana on Saturday

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will be on a one-day visit to Telangana on Saturday. Nadda will be addressing the Praja Sangrama Yatra, part III conclusion rally in Hanamkonda.

The BJP president will also be meeting the families of those who died for the cause of Hanamkonda and will interact with some eminent sportspersons, writers, and cine artists. Apart from this, Nadda is all set to address a public meeting in Warangal on Saturday, after receiving a nod from the Telangana High Court. (ANI)

