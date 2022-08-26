JP Nadda to visit Telangana on Saturday

Left Menu

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will be on a one-day visit to Telangana on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 23:24 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda . Image Credit: ANI
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will be on a one-day visit to Telangana on Saturday. Nadda will be addressing the Praja Sangrama Yatra, part III conclusion rally in Hanamkonda.

The BJP president will also be meeting the families of those who died for the cause of Hanamkonda and will interact with some eminent sportspersons, writers, and cine artists. Apart from this, Nadda is all set to address a public meeting in Warangal on Saturday, after receiving a nod from the Telangana High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

