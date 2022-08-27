Nagaland IT Department wins Technology Sabha award on 'enterprise applications'

Nagaland government’s Information Technology Department has received the prestigious excellence award in the category of ‘Enterprise Applications’ from Indian Express Group and Express Computers.

The award was received by Principal Secretary for IT, Power and Chief Minister Office, Nagaland, K D Vizo after giving a presentation on the e-Governance initiatives of the state as key speaker on the invitation of the Indian Express Group, the organizers of the Technology Sabha 2022 under the theme “Taking the next digital leap by raising the bar for e-Governance”.

It was held in Kolkata on Friday. Vizo confirmed this to PTI here Saturday.

The aim of the Indian Express Technology Sabha is to recognize and capture innovative best practices from the leaders in e-Governance.

Vizo dwelled on how Nagaland is handling the State Data Centre with its own manpower since 2015 and how the State Portal is having advance features to act as a single source of Data sharing for government systems.

He also highlighted how the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India, New Delhi had in its National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA)-2021, ranked the State of Nagaland as the top among the hill states(Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and North Eastern States of India.

