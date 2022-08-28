Will be BJP's B-team: Cong's Rajani Patil on Azad's proposed new party

A day after Ghulam Nabi Azad said he would float a new party soon and its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir, AICC in-charge for the Union Territory Rajani Patil on Saturday said such a party would be the ''BJP's B-team''.

Taking a swipe at Azad, she said he would have to pay the price of the tears Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed for him during his farewell in Rajya Sabha.

Patil said she will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir starting Monday and will meet Congress leaders of the Union Territory to assess the ground situation.

Asked about Azad's remarks that he he would launch a new party soon and that its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir, Patil said it will be the ''BJP's B-team''. ''He will pay the price for the tears Modi ji shed (in Parliament),'' she told PTI.

On what would be the impact on the Congress in J&K if Azad sets up his own party, Patil said it cannot be ascertained right now what impact will be there. ''But what he has done, is there for everyone to see after the party gave him so much,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said, slamming Azad.

Meanwhile, several leaders from Jammu and Kashmir met Azad here, a day after he resigned from the Congress.

Azad had said on Friday said he would launch a new party soon and that its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir.

''I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon,'' Azad had told PTI.

Azad had served as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Union minister under various prime ministers and the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

