Sonali Phogat death: If necessary, probe will be handed over to CBI, says Goa CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that after all the required formalities, if necessary, the actor Sonali Phogat death case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In an exclusive interaction with ANI, CM Sawant said, "Haryana CM Khattar spoke with me and requested a thorough investigation into the case. He wants CBI to take over the case after family members met him in person and requested the same."

Giving a green signal and showcasing his support for the investigation, he said if needed, the Goa government will transfer the case to CBI for further investigation. "I don't have an issue with it. After all, formalities today, if required, I will give this case to CBI," said the Goa CM on actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder.

Earlier, one more drug peddler Rama Mandrekar was arrested by Anjuna police. This was the fifth arrest in the case.

Earlier on Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured Sonali Phogat's family of a CBI probe into the actor's death, Phogat's sister Rupesh said after meeting CM Khattar in Chandigarh. The Haryana government will write to the Goa government seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after her family met with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Family members of the deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence here. Goa Police on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna, and also a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar. The Police said that the investigation revealed that the drugs were supplied by a person named Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where the accused persons and the deceased lady were staying.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

