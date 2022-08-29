Left Menu

BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly ahead of trust vote

Opposition BJP MLAs were on Monday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly ahead of the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.BJP MLAs were demanding a calling attention motion and a short discussion on various issues including the CVC report on constriction of class rooms, excise policy 2021-22 among others.BJP MLAs came to the well of House after Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla rejected their demand for calling attention motion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:47 IST
BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly ahead of trust vote
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition BJP MLAs were on Monday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly ahead of the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP MLAs were demanding a calling attention motion and a short discussion on various issues including the CVC report on constriction of class rooms, excise policy 2021-22 among others.

BJP MLAs came to the well of House after Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla rejected their demand for calling attention motion. She then asked them to leave the House for the entire day. They were subsequently marshalled out.

Kejriwal on Friday had alleged that the opposition party's 'Operation Lotus' to topple his government failed as it could not poach any of the AAP MLAs.

The AAP national convener also alleged that the BJP had targeted 40 AAP MLAs and offered Rs 20 crore to each of them to switch sides.

''I want to bring a Motion of Confidence in the assembly so that it can be proved in front of the people of Delhi that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus Delhi' has become 'Operation Kichad','' Kejriwal had said.

The BJP's fight is not against corruption and its 'Operation Lotus' is a method of grabbing power by deceit, he had said.

The BJP accused Kejriwal of using the assembly for fanning political propaganda and indulging in drama to divert people's attention from the liquor ''scam'' of his government.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP has eight.PTI AKM VIT AKM DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022