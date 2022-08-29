Left Menu

Cong needs medicines more than wishes, party leadership has not time for setting things right: Azad

Launching a fresh attack on the Congress, its former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said the party needs medicines for treating it which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors.

Azad also accused the leadership of not having time for setting the organisation right.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Azad who quit the party on Friday last, alleged that the leaders being projected in the party in states are making party members leave instead of uniting them.

He also said that he will not join the BJP as it will not help his politics in Jammu and Kashmir and that he would soon set up a new party there as assembly elections could be announced anytime.

''I give my best wishes to the Congress, but the party needs medicines more than wishes. And, these medicines are being provided to the Congress by compounders instead of doctors,'' he told reporters.

''The party leadership has no time for setting things right in the party. The leaders promoted in states are making people quit the organisation rather than uniting them with the party,'' Azad also said while attacking the party leadership.

He said the party's foundation has turned very weak and the organisation can fall anytime and that is why he along with some leaders decided to quit it.

Azad also questioned the DNA of those who questioned him and accused those leaders in the Congress of conspiring and ''planting news'' against party leaders and thus weakening the organisation.

