LoP in Rajya Sabha Kharge calls on vice president

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Dhankhar, who took over as the vice president on August 11, is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

''Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, Hon'ble Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

