Centre’s wrong economic policies led to price rise & unemployment: Congress MP

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-08-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:00 IST
Congress MP Neeraj Dangi on Monday alleged that the central government’s ''wrong'' economic policies were responsible for the miseries of the people.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi created an impression among the people of a future free from inflation and unemployment, practically the country has been facing a nightmare of ''record price rise and the highest joblessness in 45 years'', alleged Dangi at a press conference here.

The Congress leader said: ''PM Modi has not just failed to control price rise since coming to power in 2014, his misguided policies and deceitfulness have in fact exacerbated the suffering of the people''.

He alleged that the Prime Minister himself told the voters in 2019 how essential items like food grains, curd, lassi and buttermilk were GST-free, but in 2022, the Centre imposed GST on those very goods.

The Congress MP also alleged at Modi used the Ujjwala Yojana to win votes in 2019 elections but soon after, he cold-heartedly eliminated cooking gas subsidies. He alleged that the Modi government’s desperation to fill its coffers at all costs has led it to impose exorbitant fuel taxes that has further hurt Indian consumers’ purchasing power.

He said: ''The Congress will hold 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on September 4''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

