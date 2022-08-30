AIADMK slams DMK regime on crimes, asks govt to 'wake up'

There is no protection under the DMK regime, be it for the general public, some prisoners or honest jail personnel who struggle to reform prison inmates, Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK alleged on Tuesday.

During the past about 15 months, the entire state is being turned into a 'cemetery' in view of crimes including murders, dacoity and sexual harassment of girl students, Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged in a statement. The DMK government assumed office on 7 May 2021.

During the AIADMK's 10-year rule (2011-21), Tamil Nadu remained a haven of peace, he claimed and wanted the DMK regime to wake up from its 'Kumbhakarna sleep.' Else, the AIADMK would take up 'Dharmic war' to awaken the DMK regime from its slumber, he said. Citing a recent petrol bomb attack on the residence of an assistant jailor in Cuddalore after the official seized mobile phones and batteries from a jail inmate who had earlier given 'death threat' to the official, Palaniswami said it is strongly condemnable. In all prisons in the state, articles that are prohibited are 'freely available', he claimed. On August 28, a 62-year old prisoner died under 'mysterious circumstances' in Madurai Central Jail, he said. Viewed holistically, there is no safety and security in the state. Be it the general public, some prisoners or honest jail personnel who struggle to reform prison inmates, there is no security, the AIADMK leader alleged.

