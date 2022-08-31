Left Menu

RS bypoll to fill seat vacated by Manik Saha on Sept 22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:16 IST
The bypoll to fill the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by BJP's Manik Saha after being made chief minister of Tripura will be held on September 22, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Saha had quit Rajya Sabha on July 4. His six-year term as a member of the upper house was to otherwise end on April 2, 2028.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on September 5, the poll panel said.

The counting of votes will take place on September 22 itself a hour after the conclusion of polling.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

