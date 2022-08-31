Delhi Assembly adjourned till 11.30 am amid uproar

The Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am following uproar in the House on Wednesday.

As soon as the House convened for discussion on the confidence motion, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta asked Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to take up his calling attention motion, even as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi tried to raise the issue of alleged ''Operation Lotus'' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Opposition MLAs protested against it.

Both sides resorted to slogan shouting, prompting Birla to adjourn the House till 11.30 am.

This is the third day of the special session that was disrupted with ruling AAP and BJP MLAs forcing adjournments.

The session had begun on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)