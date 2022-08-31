Left Menu

AAP MLAs to meet CBI director, seek probe into alleged 'Operation Lotus'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 12:16 IST
AAP MLAs in Delhi will meet the CBI director on Wednesday to demand a probe into the alleged 'Operation Lotus' of the BJP to topple opposition ruled state governments, party leader Atishi said.

A delegation of 10 AAP MLAs will meet the CBI director at 3 PM, Atishi said at a press conference.

The AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have claimed that the BJP targeted 40 MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi offering them Rs 20 crore each to switch sides.

Atishi alleged that whenever the BJP loses assembly elections in any state, its 'Operation Lotus' begins with the use of the CBI and ED to corner the opposition government there.

Thereafter, the ruling party MLAs are offered money and promised withdrawing cases against them if they left their party and joined the BJP, she alleged further.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations.

