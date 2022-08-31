Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Shinde, Fadnavis, other leaders welcome Lord Ganesh at their homes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday morning welcomed Lord Ganesh at Varsha, his official residence in south Mumbai.Other political leaders including Shindes deputy Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray too welcomed the deity at their homes as the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began.Shinde conducted puja of the Ganesh idol with his wife Lata, son and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, and his grandson Rudransh.Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra chief minister on June 30 this year after he led a rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress government led by Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 16:24 IST
Maharashtra CM Shinde, Fadnavis, other leaders welcome Lord Ganesh at their homes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday morning welcomed Lord Ganesh at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai.

Other political leaders including Shinde's deputy Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray too welcomed the deity at their homes as the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began.

Shinde conducted puja of the Ganesh idol with his wife Lata, son and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, and his grandson Rudransh.

Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra chief minister on June 30 this year after he led a rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress government led by Thackeray. In a statement, the chief minister's secretariat said Shinde sought the lord's blessings for happiness and contentment of the people of the state.

Later, the Shinde family also welcomed Ganesh at their private residence in Thane. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis also welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official residence `Sagar' in south Mumbai.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said he was happy that the festival was being celebrated in Mumbai and the state with the usual fervour, as it was celebrated before the coronavirus pandemic. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray welcomed the Lord at Shivtirth, his new residence in Dadar in central Mumbai. Thackeray was seen clicking a photo on his mobile phone of his son Amit, daughter-in-law and grandson praying to the Lord.

Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan offered prayers to the Lord at his residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022