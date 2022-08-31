Maharashtra CM Shinde, Fadnavis, other leaders welcome Lord Ganesh at their homes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday morning welcomed Lord Ganesh at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai.

Other political leaders including Shinde's deputy Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray too welcomed the deity at their homes as the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began.

Shinde conducted puja of the Ganesh idol with his wife Lata, son and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, and his grandson Rudransh.

Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra chief minister on June 30 this year after he led a rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress government led by Thackeray. In a statement, the chief minister's secretariat said Shinde sought the lord's blessings for happiness and contentment of the people of the state.

Later, the Shinde family also welcomed Ganesh at their private residence in Thane. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis also welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official residence `Sagar' in south Mumbai.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said he was happy that the festival was being celebrated in Mumbai and the state with the usual fervour, as it was celebrated before the coronavirus pandemic. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray welcomed the Lord at Shivtirth, his new residence in Dadar in central Mumbai. Thackeray was seen clicking a photo on his mobile phone of his son Amit, daughter-in-law and grandson praying to the Lord.

Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan offered prayers to the Lord at his residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)