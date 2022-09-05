Germany's Scholz congratulates Truss on British PM nomination
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Liz Truss on Monday on her victory in the race to become leader of the British Conservative Party, a position that will lead to her being named British prime minister.
"Congratulations on your new role, @trussliz! I am looking forward to our cooperation in these challenging times," Scholz tweeted. "The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together - as partners and friends."
